One Especially Silly Aspect of the Ground Zero Mosque Fight

[Guest Post by Isaac Chotiner]
The New York Times front page story today on opposition to the mosque near Ground Zero has the following comments:
--The mosque would be an "unnecessary provocation." (Sarah Palin)
--"It’s not about religion, and is clearly an aggressive act that is offensive.” (Newt Gingrich)
--Abe Foxman said in an interview on Friday that the organization came to the conclusion that the location was offensive to families of victims of Sept. 11.
Are these not the exact same sentiments that were voiced by people who thought that Salman Rushdie should not have published The Satanic Verses, and that Danish newspapers should not have run cartoons featuring The Prophet Muhammad? The idea that people have some sort of right not to be offended is one the many silly and pernicious things about these arguments.