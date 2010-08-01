Elizabeth Warren's Enemies List

The bureau will include an Office of Financial Education, “which shall be responsible for developing and implementing initiatives intended to educate and empower consumers to make better informed financial decisions.” It will also increase access to financial counseling and “activities intended to improve the financial situation of the consumer.” For those in the direst of financial straits, bankruptcy certainly fits that description.

Then there’s Warren herself. She’s an expert on bankruptcy, and she isn’t afraid to start a fight. She’s unlikely to be quiet on any discussions of bankruptcy, even if the issue isn’t directly within her purview.

And that’s unlikely to make lenders happy, since bankruptcy reduces or eliminates the obligations people have to lenders. That’s why the Chamber of Commerce pushed hard in 2005 to have the law tightened. In Warren, they would meet a powerful counterforce.

3. Hucksters:

The financial-education office is also bad news for companies, like most payday-lending outfits, that prey on their customers’ ignorance. The bureau’s second objective is to ensure “consumers are protected from unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts and practices and from discrimination” And combating predatory businesses is a mission Warren would revel in, if her book is any guide.

She writes with righteous indignation of “credit counseling” companies that are “run by crooks who have set up bogus nonprofit shells.” She warns “debt consolidators can leave you worse off than if you’d never called them.” And she lumps paycheck advances into the category of “steal-from-tomorrow debt,” along with department-store credit cards and pawnshop loans.

It remains to be seen just how hard these groups would actually fight. (As Noam wrote last week, the banks might figure Warren’s confirmation is inevitable—or that the likely alternatives are no better.) But they’d obviously have a tough adversary in Warren—which is why, by the way, she makes such an appealing choice for the job.