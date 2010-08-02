Exports: Next for the West?

The release of our new “Export Nation” report this week makes a strong argument that if the nation is going to begin “rebalancing” its off-kilter economy then U.S. metropolitan areas’ international exports need to be a bigger part of the picture.

Such a claim is at once self-evident and novel, given the facts of economic life and the obtuseness of typical Washington debates. But be that as it may, the export agenda has important regional relevance.

My colleague Jennifer Bradley has drawn out some of that relevance for the Great Lakes region in a nice companion report to the national one, co-authored by my colleagues Jonathan Rothwell and Emilia Istrate. But here I want to say a few things about the meaning of exports for my beloved Intermountain West.

You can check out the Western exports story in a parallel brief I’ve put together with Jonathan and Emilia as part of our Brookings Mountain West initiative, but for now let me say this: Exports seem to us one element of a plausible response to a major economic breakdown in the region that we have been documenting with our Mountain Monitor.