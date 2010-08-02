Rush Limbaugh v. the Volt

As some of you know, I was a vocal advocate for the rescue of Chrysler and GM, including the emphasis on fuel efficiency. Sometime soon, I'll have a lot more to say on whether I think history has vindicated that judgment. (E.J. Dionne, who also supported the rescue, thinks it has.) For now, though, I want to focus on the Volt--and why I think these criticisms are unfair.

The Volt is a new kind of vehicle. When you drive a conventional hybrid, such as the Toyota Prius, the car is constantly switching back and forth between electric and gasoline power. When you drive a Volt, the car draws exclusively on electric power until the battery is depleted. Only then does the car switch over to gas. Under normal driving conditions, you could go about 40 miles on the battery alone.

You can recharge the battery at home overnight, or in just a few hours if you have the right equipment, so that the car is ready to go on electric power again the next day. If you're using your car only for short drives, like a quick commute to and from work, it's theoretically possible you'd never use a drop of gasoline. Even now, the EPA isn't certain how to calculate the Volt's mileage.

None of this is in dispute. What's in dispute is whether the Volt is a good car, and worth the price, particularly since Nissan's Leaf costs $8,000 less. But the Leaf doesn't have a gasoline engine; it has only the electric battery. It has a longer range than the Volt battery--about 100 miles instead of 40 miles--but there's no backup. If you run out of juice, somewhere on the road, you'll be stuck. “The Leaf is a second or third car,” Jesse Toprak, vice president for vehicle trends and insights at TrueCar.com, told the Times in a separate news article. “The Volt can replace your existing commuter car or even your family car, if you don’t have a big family, and do just fine.”

Of course, the $41,000 sticker price is still high, even when you knock off $7,500 in a federal tax credit. (That brings the actual price to $33,500.) But that figure is misleading in a few respects. GM is offering three year leases of the vehicle at $350. That's the same as the lease rate on Leaf and it is competitive with many other cars.