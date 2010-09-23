Eleven Days That Shook the World

Alas for liberal optimism. Germany was now ruled by a savagely persecuting tyrant who embodied racial hatred and assertive nationalism. Having bluffed his way to power in 1933, Hitler bluffed his way through the next six years, outwitting Neville Chamberlain at Munich as he had outwitted the German politicians who first thought they could make use of him. But in March 1939, Overy writes, “the battle lines of the war were laid.” When the rump “Czecho-Slovakia” fell apart and Hitler went in triumph to Prague, even poor Chamberlain realized that he had been deceived, and in reaction he gave the Poles a commitment he had denied the Czechs. At the same time Józef Beck, the Polish foreign minister, told his colleagues, “This is clear. We will fight.”

By then it was scarcely surprising that Hitler thought he could get what he wanted, and that the two Western powers would never honor their commitments; he believed that they would always give way in a final test of wills if war were the alternative. In fact, as Overy shows, the British and the French, and in particular Chamberlain, made it clear throughout the summer that they would support Poland if it was attacked. Having been pitifully mistaken when he thought that (in the prime minister’s own unhappy words) he could “do business” with Hitler, he now called him “the blackest devil he had ever met.”

After weeks of border skirmishes, Hitler secretly ordered a mobilization as a prelude to an attack that he had planned for August 26. War did not break out that day, but only as a result of something that stunned the world: the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, which was announced on August 24. A generation of leftist intellectuals stood dumbfounded and discomposed, while others saw a terrible symmetry in this alliance of two diabolical powers, Soviet Socialist Russia and National Socialist Germany. In diplomatic terms, its outcome was unforeseen and unintended. It is easy now to think of the Pact as having brought war nearer, but over the next five days the leading players thought the opposite. Hitler believed that Anglo-Franco-Polish solidarity would collapse after the Pact, while London and Paris believed that their own renewed show of resolution would make Hitler back down.

By the end of the month, everyone knew what was coming, and not just those Americans on the Côte d’Azur. German troops crossed the Polish border on Friday, September 1. On Saturday, the House of Commons met in an emergency session, expecting to hear a declaration of war, and there ensued a few electrifying minutes. Chamberlain made a stilted little speech saying that the German aggression violated treaties, but then said no more before sitting down in dead silence. As one MP recorded, “Members sat as if turned to stone,” mortified with shame, until the Commons chamber heard the single most famous interjection in Parliamentary history. When Arthur Greenwood of Labour rose to reply, deputizing for C.R Attlee, the Leader of the Opposition, the veteran Tory Leo Amery shouted, “Speak for England!” At 11:15 the following morning, a Sunday “of unusual beauty, clear hot sun, dazzlingly white clouds,” as one writer recorded, the British people listened to Chamberlain’s sorrowful short radio speech saying that, in spite of all his efforts to maintain peace, the country was at war.

Who was responsible for the war in 1914 had been endlessly and acrimoniously debated, and so it would be again after the next war. To say that Hitler was the guilty man is in an obvious sense true, but does not address the proximate causes. When Overy says that “it was Poland’s intransigent refusal to make any concessions to its powerful German neighbour that made war almost certain,” he does not of course mean that the Poles started the war. (That would be reminiscent of the paradox-mongering young historian on the make in Alan Bennett’s The History Boys who makes his name by saying things like “The Japanese were caught napping at Pearl Harbor.”) Less than a year earlier, the Czechs had been abandoned and forced to capitulate. Having witnessed this—and shared the spoils of Munich—the Poles were now determined not to share the Czechs’ fate. Their determination brought another sort of disaster, although nothing at the date would likely have changed Hitler’s plans.