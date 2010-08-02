Number of the Day

We used to describe our country as a "great American melting pot," welcoming immigrants and the contribution diversity makes to our collective well-being. But these days it seems like more of us are disparaging immigration rather than celebrating it. Arizona has passed a tough anti-immigration law that could make life difficult even for legal immigrants. Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Jon Kyl have proposed revoking birthright citizenship--a move that would require amending the constitution.

But what are the realities of immigration? Well, let's start out with just how many foreign-born people are in the United States. Estimates suggest that non-natives compose