An IQ Test for Policy Wonks

Early childhood intervention seems like one of the few anti-poverty programs that liberals can sell politically. And that's no surprise: Who wants to argue against spending money to help kids, even poor ones? The trouble is that it hasn't always been clear these programs work. In particular, evidence suggests that preschools and other programs for poor children have only a temporary effect: Kids show gains in IQ but, within a few years, those gains disappear.

But now comes reason to think these programs really do have impact. It's a paper by Flavio Cunha from the University of Pennsylvania and James Heckman from the University of Chicago.

I haven't read the paper but Jonah Lehrer of Wired has. According to Lehrer, the two scholars examined data from several educational experiments around the country, including one at the Perry School in Ypsilanti, Michigan, which divided 123 low-income, low-IQ African-American students into a control group (with no formal preschool education) and an experimental group (with high-quality preschool education).

Lehrer summarizes the findings: