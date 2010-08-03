Constitutional Conservatism

Mitch McConnell wants to revisit the 14th Amendment in order to take away birthright citizenship:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told The Hill on Monday that Congress “ought to take a look at” changing the 14th Amendment, which gives the children of illegal immigrants a right to U.S. citizenship.

McConnell’s statement signals growing support within the GOP for the controversial idea, which has also recently been touted by Senate Minority Whip Jon Kyl (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Okay, let's tally up the list of Constitutional amendments that are generally endorsed by mainstream Republicans: