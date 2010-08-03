Constitutional Conservatism

Mitch McConnell wants to revisit the 14th Amendment in order to take away birthright citizenship:
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told The Hill on Monday that Congress “ought to take a look at” changing the 14th Amendment, which gives the children of illegal immigrants a right to U.S. citizenship.
McConnell’s statement signals growing support within the GOP for the controversial idea, which has also recently been touted by Senate Minority Whip Jon Kyl (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).
Okay, let's tally up the list of Constitutional amendments that are generally endorsed by mainstream Republicans:
1. The Flag Desecration Amendment
3. Supermajority to raise taxes
4. “Parental rights” amendment – the right of parents to “raise their children as they see fit, introduced last year by Jim DeMint and Peter Hoekstra.
5. Human life amendment, banning abortion
6. The Federal Marriage Amendment, banning gay marriage
7. Believing that the DC Voting Rights Act was unconstitutional, Lisa Murkowski proposed an amendment giving the District a single voting representative.
8. Last year, Jim DeMint introduced a term limits amendment (3 terms in the House, 2 in the Senate).
That's quite a litany. What's the list of Constitutional amendments proposed by mainstream Democrats? I'm sure there are some but I can't think of any.