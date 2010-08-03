Say It Ain't So

Meanwhile, former Bushie Dan Senor writes:

9/11 remains a deep wound for Americans—especially those who experienced it directly in some way. They understandably see the area as sacred ground. Nearly all of them also reject the equation of Islam with terrorism and do not blame the attacks on Muslims generally or on the Muslim faith. But many believe that Ground Zero should be reserved for memorials to the event itself and to its victims. They do not understand why of all possible locations in the city, Cordoba House must be sited so near to there.

A couple things are striking about this argument. First, Senor claims that "Ground Zero should be reserved for memorials." But the Muslim center is not being built on Ground Zero. It's being built two blocks away, in a site that doesn't feel especially connected to Ground Zero. Senor is suggesting that nothing but memorials should be built within (at least) a two block radius of Ground Zero. Forgive me for feeling skeptical that such a standard is being applied to any other proposed construction.

Second, there's a very weaselly relativism at work here in his not-prejudiced plea to relocate the center. Senor is arguing, I support freedom of religion, and I believe that your group doesn't support terrorism, but other Americans don't feel this way. Of course this is an argument for caving in to any popular prejudice or social phobia whatsoever. Hey, I'm happy to let a black family move into the neighborhood, but other people here think you're probably crackheads who spray random gunfire at night, so in order to prevent racial strife you should probably live somewhere else.

This episode is a major statement about American pluralism, minority rights and America's ability to make the necessary divide between moderate and extremist Muslims. A lot of people are going to eventually feel ashamed about where they stood.