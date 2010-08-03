What Spending Surge?

Government spending as a share of the economy has skyrocketed. But why? Not because President Obama is spending us into the ground. Rather:

1) the economy has contracted due to the recession, which makes a given amount of spending account for a larger share of the economy

2) the federal government is compensating for lower spending at the state and local level

3) unemployment insurance and other automatic spending has risen as the proportion of the population in need of such benefits has shot up