In Defense of "Unelected Bureaucrats"

Wait, don’t these Republicans critics want to stop Medicare from growing so fast? And don’t they also want to reduce overall spending on health care? Why, yes they do. But they think IPAB is the wrong way to do it, because it means government--i.e., “unelected bureaucrats”--are the ones who should be deciding how to cut spending.

When you put it that way, it definitely sounds unappealing. Who likes unelected bureaucrats?! But take a step back and consider what these critics of IPAB, and health reform more generally, are really proposing.

Spending on health care has been rising for the last few decades, thanks to market inefficiencies, an aging population and the development of expensive new tests and treatments for disease. Today, we spend around 16 percent of gross domestic product on health care. If nothing changes, tomorrow we could find ourselves spending 20, 25 or 30 percent. Every dollar we spend on health care is a dollar we have to take from some other place. As Medicare gets more expensive, we have to give up more tax dollars to pay for it. As private insurance get pricier, employers and employees have to divert more wages to cover the premiums.

All of this creates pressure to reduce health care spending. The question is how to do it. On those infrequent occasions when the opponents of health care reform are being honest, they say they their strategy is to let the market reduce spending on its own: Turn Medicare into a voucher program and then expose all Americans, old and young, to significantly larger out-of-pocket expenses. Advocates of this strategy claim that individual consumers will seek out the best deals and that the resulting competition will make the entire health care system provide more care for less money.

But that outcome seems unlikely. Highly unlikely. For one thing, multiple studies shown that, dollar for dollar, government-run Medicare is more efficient than private insurance, thanks to greater market power, economies of scale, and the ability to piggy-back on existing government programs. (Medicare handles a lot of its revenue collection through the IRS, which would exist and be collecting money even without Medicare.) Shifting over to a voucher system would, if anything, reduce the dollars going into actual patient care.