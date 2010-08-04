"The Curve Will Be Bent"

Take on more public debt to finance Medicare? In the current and foreseeable political climate, that seems an unlikely choice, if not a fiscally irresponsible one. Debt-financed Medicare can’t be a long-term solution.

Raise taxes? Newhouse calculates that income tax rates will have to increase by 160% by 2050 to cover Medicare costs. Can you imagine any politician suggesting, let alone voting for, increasing the marginal rate for those in the 25% income tax bracket to 66%? Me neither. Not going to happen. (By the way, federal tax revenue has stayed within a fairy steady band of about 15-20% of GDP for sixty years. That suggests a small appetite for radical increases in taxation.)

What about decreasing spending on other government services? Newhouse provides the following figure illustrating this idea (click to enlarge). If health spending increases at just 2 percentage points above GDP (which is low by historical standards), government spending on non-health goods and services must plummet (yellow line). If such a reduction in government non-health spending seems unlikely too, then by process of elimination the health care cost curve must bend. After rejecting increased debt, taxation, or reductions in non-health spending it’s the only option left.

It’s worth noting one wrinkle revealed by this figure. Real government spending on non-health functions need not decrease until after 2050. So, one could imagine sustaining four more decades of high health care cost growth. Given population growth, there would have to be great strides in productivity and efficiency in non-health sectors to pull this off. Wanna count on that?