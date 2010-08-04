The ACA’s Achilles Heel

Austin Frakt is a health economist at Boston University. He blogs at The Incidental Economist.



Earlier this week Jennifer Haberkorn reported in Politico that Republicans plan to use their expected mid-term political mandate to choke off funding for provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans would be able to deny funding only to the pieces of the law that require money from Congress. Doing so could create “Swiss cheese” out of the legislation, with some portions of the law already being funded and others not. …

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that Congress controls $115 billion over 10 years to cover the cost of the agencies implementing the law, as well as funding for programs and grants that have a specified funding amount in the law.

Make no mistake, repeal by purse strings could create a mess. The law has many moving parts that act together to create a sensible, complete whole. And implementing a piece of legislation as complex as the ACA requires fully funding the agencies that oversee it. So, this strikes me as the most politically viable, serious attack on health reform.

I’ve thought as much for a while. Back in December 2009 I wrote,