Life In Ohio, A Continuing Series

Readers of my series on life in Ohio must wonder if I am somehow cherry-picking stories to make the state look bad out of some deep-seated animus. Surely, you may wonder, even Ohio has some outposts of non-Ohioness -- a library, an antique shop, right? The answer is no:
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A neighborhood feud over chickens is over in North Ridgeville.
A judge found Richard Monaco not guilty of having too many chickens at his antique shop.
Monaco keeps about 50 chickens and roosters outside the store.
He started the hobby last summer but ran into some trouble when neighbors started complaining about the noise.
Bad news for his neighbors though because Monaco tells 19 action news he is also going to start raising parakeets for re-sale.