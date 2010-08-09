The Lingering War

This year marks what is widely considered the sixtieth anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. This was the first hot war of the Cold War; the first (and only) battlefield clash of superpowers; the first “limited war.” Given that the stances of the key external actors, China and the United States, have changed little since the winter of 1950 in terms of support for their respective allies, the shadow of a scythe still hangs over the peninsula; another conflict is not unthinkable. And yet the 1950-1953 war is barely known in the West; even its start dates are disputable.

This Year of the Tiger saw the publication of two important works on the Korean War: the Korean-American novelist Chang-Rae Lee’s The Surrendered, which deals with war and post-war trauma; and They Came from the North, the second volume in military historian Allan Millett’s masterly series on the war. But the scholar who has, more than anyone in the English language, argued for an analysis of events prior to the North Korean invasion of June, 25, 1950 in order to understand the war, is Bruce Cumings. His groundbreaking (and controversial) The Origins of the Korean War (1981;1990) was a gigantic blow to conventional wisdom. In both that book and his broader history Korea’s Place in the Sun (1997), Cumings not only compared the legitimacy of the South Korean government unfavorably with that of the North Korean, he also slammed American policies on the peninsula as myopic and ill-considered. Now we have this short and accessible account, which, according to its publicity material, is designed to become the standard popular text on “the forgotten war.” That is unlikely to happen.

The book is not without merit, certainly. Cumings is solid on the conflict’s local roots. So murky is the war that many readers may be surprised to discover that the American military governed Korea from 1945-1948. A retired South Korean general once told me that the Americans “made terrible mistakes” in those years, and Cumings wields an incisive pen detailing them. His writing on the sufferings and struggles of the young Kim Il-Sung provides a corrective for those who imbibed the Cold War-propaganda that made Kim an imposter, rather than an actual resistor of Japanese imperialism; and by detailing all that had occurred in Korea and Manchuria prior, Cumings places the staggering savagery of the Korean War into context. Stating his own surprise at ongoing memory of the Civil War in the American South, he makes a fair case as to why the Korean War is still so much a part of popular consciousness in North Korea today. He offers more information than do most historians on the North Korean People’s Army. While American histories tend to consider MacArthur’s Inchon the destruction of the NKPA, Cumings shows that the NKPA was far from annihilated, and in fact conducted a masterly withdrawal into the north.

On atrocities, particularly those committed by UN and ROK forces, Cumings writes expansively. His portrait of “Tiger” Kim, a particularly brutal officer of the South Korean constabulary, is compelling stuff. (One irony here: Cumings loves nothing more than railing against Orientalist renderings of Koreans, but his portrait of Kim might have been ripped from the pages of Ian Fleming.) Cumings observes that the Nogun-ri massacre, so long unknown until an Associated Press team bought it to light in 1999, was such a major challenge to the conventional narrative of the “unknown war” that it made the Korean War seem almost new. Finally, the sobering chapter on the terrible devastation the US Air Force unleashed upon North Korea during the war offers a fine balance between opinion, data, and first-hand accounts. Given Washington’s continued reliance upon air power, this chapter deserves a wide readership.