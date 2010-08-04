Another Day, Another Whackjob

Today it's Colorado gubernatorial candidate Dan Maes:

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Maes is warning voters that Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper's policies, particularly his efforts to boost bike riding, are "converting Denver into a United Nations community."

"This is all very well-disguised, but it will be exposed," Maes told about 50 supporters who showed up at a campaign rally last week in Centennial.

Maes said in a later interview that he once thought the mayor's efforts to promote cycling and other environmental initiatives were harmless and well-meaning. Now he realizes "that's exactly the attitude they want you to have."

"This is bigger than it looks like on the surface, and it could threaten our personal freedoms," Maes said.



You have to be wary of selective anecdotes, but it sure seems that instances of non-marginal Republican candidates or elected officials saying crazy things are on the upswing. It's a barometer of the Republican Party's descent into madness.