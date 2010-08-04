Hold History

Jonathan Bernstein is a political scientist. He blogs at A plain blog about politics.

George Packer did get one thing wrong in his profile of the contemporary Senate. Holds -- the procedure in which Senators formally notify the leadership, in writing, that they do not want a bill or nomination brought to the Senate floor -- are not, actually, a holdover from "the days of horse travel" (see Tim Fernholz's suggestion that relies on that claim). They're a modern, postwar, invention. Basically, the formal hold process, along with tracking, and the demise of "live" filibusters, are consequences of the institutionalization of the filibuster -- consequences that were intended to help the majority party function despite routine filibusters. A hold is basically just a warning (or, looked at another way, notice) to the Majority Leader that one or more Senator intends to filibuster. Since most things in the Senate get done by unanimous consent, a single Senator is enough to slow things down. Rather than bring up bills and nominations and then find out that they're blocked, the majority uses formal holds to obtain the information needed to schedule the Senate's business as efficiently as possible.

(Yes, I know, "schedule the Senate's business efficiently" sounds silly, but it would be worse if everyone got ready to process a bill and only then found out they couldn't get to it).

Greg Koger covered this in his current book on the filibuster. I'll quote some of the highlights: