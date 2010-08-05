Lame Duck Memories

As conservatives whip themselves into another fit of totally opportunistic procedural outrage over the possibility that Democrats may pass legislation during the lame duck session, it's worth remembering the 1998 lame duck session. Remember that one? Republicans made the election a referendum on impeachment. Voters handed a stunning and rare midterm victory to the Democrats. Then Republicans went ahead and voted for impeachment anyway.

But, you know, it's unprecedented to do anything major during a lame duck session.