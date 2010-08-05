Old School: Land Grant Universities in the Global Economy

In places like Michigan, where the loss of auto and other manufacturing jobs has been so numerous and painful, China is viewed as a job-stealing, economy-weakening threat. But in Lansing, Michigan State University is the fulcrum of new business, research, and learning partnerships that are bringing Chinese spending, investors, and, thus, new jobs to mid-Michigan--and a new round of increased diversity and immigrant-led economic renewal to the local community.

Leading science and technical universities, such as MSU, have always been a draw for foreign students. Today, 4,200 international students, including 2,300 Chinese students-- a 150 percent increase from that nation in recent years--attend MSU. These students directly contribute over $95 million to the mid-Michigan economy through tuition, fees, room, board, and other expenditures.

And they keep contributing even after they graduate, because they often stick around and start new businesses and careers in places like mid-Michigan. In fact 33 percent of all high-tech firms created in Michigan over a recent 12 year period were founded by immigrants--the third highest share in the nation (California is first).

China is also a natural source of immigrant investors for Lansing’s new businesses. Working with MSU and regional economic development organizations, including Prima Civitas, a non-profit foundation geared to facilitate economic development, a group of local entrepreneurs helped create a regional immigrant investment zone, headquartered in nearby Midland. This EB-5 economic zone, one of over 100 springing up in metros across the country, allows immigrant investors who bring substantial capital to local business expedited visas and access to U.S. residency. Of the 3000 possible EB5 visas available nationally, China took over 1300 last year and is expected to close in on 1500 this year.