Dodd and Senate Reform

The question is: if you’re Chris Dodd or any other senior Senator who wants to preserve the things that make the Senate different, what should you tell junior Senators? It seems to me that the last thing you should tell them is to oppose reform. The truth is simple: the Senate that Dodd’s father entered in 1959 is gone. The Senate that he entered in 1981 is gone, too. The Senate is going to be, for the foreseeable future, a much more partisan place than it was in 1959 or even 1981. The rules and norms that worked then stopped working, and new norms have developed. Soon, the rules are going to change. The next time there’s an extended period of unified government -- that is, same-party control of the House, Senate, and White House for more than four years -- Senate rules will almost certainly change. Look how quickly Senate reform has moved from a complete non-issue for liberals to one of their most central demands; remember that the same thing happened once Republicans secured unified government in 2003.

So change is on its way. Those who want that change to reflect the strengths of the Senate shouldn’t be resisting reform; they should be leading the way in trying to find rules that allow the Senate to function in a partisan age without turning it into a majority party dictatorship (like some other chambers of Congress one could mention). Indeed, while many liberal pundits, bloggers, and activists pretty much would like to see simply majority party rule in the Senate (just as many conservatives did five years ago -- and, yes, there are plenty of people on both sides who are in fact principled believers in majoritarianism), what strikes me is how many reform proposals have tried to find a middle ground. That’s true for the Bennet proposal and the Harkin plan, as well as ideas from Scott Lilly, Jonathan Krasno and Gregory Robinson, and Ruth Marcus. In other words, it seems to me that if you want the Senate to retain what I, and presumably Chris Dodd, see as its strengths, what you really should do is to work with the people who want reform to do that. Because otherwise, reform is going to come anyway, and it may well do what Dodd fears -- turn the Senate into a second House of Representatives.

Which is why I’ve been pushing my suggested reforms, which owe a debt to all of the proposals I mentioned above, and to Ezra Klein, whose musings on reconciliation inspired my Superbill! proposal. What I’d like to see:

1. On executive branch nominations, retain the ability of Senators to place holds, but eliminate the filibuster (or at least lower the cloture requirement to a simple majority).

2. On judicial nominations, eliminate holds: any nomination that clears committee is entitled to a vote (including, if necessary, a cloture vote) on the Senate floor within some relatively short timeframe. Of course, the majority would not have to move to the nomination if there were enough votes to block it, but small minorities or single Senators should not be able to prevent, or even slow, judicial nominations from moving forward.