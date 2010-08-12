The Monster Mosquito

In the fourteenth century the Black Death killed a quarter of Europe and Asia in three years. The influenza pandemic in 1918 killed fifty million people worldwide. But in its stealthy, creeping, horrible way, malaria—which predates Homo sapiens—is probably the greatest predator humanity has ever known. Malaria is a specialist: almost all walking, crawling, or winged animal has its own specific malarial parasites. Humanity has no less than four of them, and a fifth seems to be evolving. You would expect this ancient history to be echoed in our genome, and it is: one in fourteen human beings has some genetic trait involving malaria resistance. That perhaps a half-dozen separate genetic resistance traits—some of them quite unpleasant for their carriers—exist in human populations testifies to malaria's tracks across our past.

Despite this long war, the parasites are as deadly as ever. Some germs, such as influenza, rely on mobile hosts—people who are well enough to walk around and cough and sneeze and thus spread their germs. Others, like malaria, rely on vectors—Anopheles mosquitoes, in this case. A mosquito flying through an open window can bite someone stricken by severe illness and then spread virulent germs to someone else. Malaria remains deadly because there is often no way to keep mosquitoes away from people who are gravely ill. Every year—despite new drugs, constant research, and hundreds of volunteers distributing insecticide-impregnated mosquito nets—nearly one million people die from the disease.

If you are looking for a real biological understanding of how malaria works, Sonia Shah’s new book is not for you. Still, her book remains the closest thing we have to a popular anthropology of malaria. Shah illustrates the terrible double-edged blade of acquired immunity and the dilemma this creates for the army of earnest researchers, experts, and activists who want to stop the carnage, perhaps for all time. The problem is that repeated malaria infection protects more people than it kills. The American-born Shah charmingly describes her own childhood visits to India, where she would wake each morning stippled by the red, mounded depredations of mosquitoes. Her cousins, sleeping free on open pallets, would show smooth, unmarked skin. And when she recently told her Indian relatives she was writing a book on malaria, they were puzzled. To them, malaria is not something to fuss about.

Children who contract falciparum malaria—the deadliest form—early in life develop considerable immunity to the disease. You might have a new infection several times a year and feel poorly, but the next day you will wake up healthy. But as Shah explains, if bed nets, drugs, and insecticidal sprays beat the germs and keep the mosquitoes away from your village for a year or two, and then you get bitten by a wandering malarial mosquito, you might get very sick, or die. Moreover, when you subject germs to drugs that kill them, a funny thing happens: natural selection will favor those germs that survive. Soon you have an entire population of resistant germs, and the drug is useless. Similarly, insecticide-laced bed nets or DDT sprayed on walls will eventually produce resistant mosquitoes.