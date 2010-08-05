Turkey Is Not Going to Join the E.U.

Turkey is not going to join the European Union. Bald or candid statements are usually unwise, or “impolitic,” which is why politicians tend to avoid them, knowing that they may be falsified by events. But some can be made with absolute confidence, and here is one of them.

This question has returned to the news with the recent Turkish visit by David Cameron, during which he said that Turkey should join the E.U. as soon as possible. Whatever my new prime minister may say, it has been clear to me ever since I took any interest in the question that Turkey was not going to join the E.U. The word is “not” rather than “never.”

Who knows what will happen in the twenty-first or twenty-second centuries, if mankind survives? But Turkey will not be a member in my lifetime or, I am fairly sure, in my children’s. If that is so, it raises a further question. Why do so many people fail to recognize this truth? One only has to look at the sheer economic disparity between Western Europe and Turkey. If Turkey did join, per impossible, it would soon overtake Germany to be the most populous member state—and yet German per capita income is three times greater than Turkish. The difficulty is so obvious and insuperable that one wonders how the tragic misunderstanding came about. It’s a long story.

After the Turks first emerged out of central Asia to colonize Asia Minor, or Anatolia, the Ottoman Empire expanded with ferocious vigor through Araby—and then the Balkans. The high-water mark came with the siege of Vienna, which is still a vivid memory on both sides, although I doubt that the Turkish politician Mehmet Dulger is right when he explains Austrian misgivings by saying that they behave “as if it’s 1683 and the Muslim Turks want to seize Vienna.”