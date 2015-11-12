That’s Oil, Folks

The whole Valdez pipeline-tanker project was conceived in sin. In 1973 a titanic congressional battle climaxed in a 49-49 vote in the Senate. Vice President Spiro T. Agnew broke the tie in favor of Valdez and against the environmentalists’ alternative, which was not to prevent the extraction of Alaska’s oil but simply to send it via pipeline across Canada, thus eliminating danger of tanker spills–a danger the oil lobbyists and their Republican friends scoffed at.

The scoffing continued for 16 years. As recently as three days before the disaster, Senator Frank Murkowski, Alaska Republican and oil lobby shill, defending the Bush administration’s plan to drill for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, wrote in USA Today: “Alarmists say Alaska’s environment would be destroyed if the refuge is explored. Twenty years ago, they sounded the same alarm against the Alaska pipeline–and they were proved wrong.”

Under Ronald Reagan, the budget cuts needed to finance a tax holiday for the rich meant, to take one small example, that the coast guard had to curtail its activities in Prince William Sound. The Guard’s old radar system would have spotted the tanker heading for the reed; the new one didn’t have enough range. More broadly, the Reagan administration’s contribution to the debacle consisted of eight years of disdain for environmentalism, hatred of “government,” and worship of “the market.” Fuel economy standards were relaxed. Conservation and alternative energy programs were eliminated. Any notion of taxing gasoline more steeply than the current 29 cents a gallon (as against $1.61 in Japan, $2.44 in France, and $3.31 in Italy) was ruled out. Oil imports, unsurprisingly, climbed all the way back to 1973 levels.

And President Bush, who had ridiculed environmentalism during the campaign by repeatedly making an idiotic joke about caribou rubbing up against the Alaska pipeline? For three days after the spill, nothing. On the fourth day, he went to the White House press room and was asked if he had changed his views on the Arctic Refuge. He said, “NO. I see no connection.” On the seventh day, he told an audience of journalists, “I think most people are reasonable enough and fair enough to look back at the record over the years in terms of the pipeline and found there had been very little damage, if any. Certainly there’s been no lasting environmental damage.” Then he unveiled this corker, “So what you do is the best you can, express the genuine concern that you feel on the environment–and I do feel a concern but not take irresponsible action to guard against an incident of this nature.”

Really, this is beneath contempt. At no point has Bush recognized, let alone expressed, the public’s indignation and grief about what has happened. At no point has he shown the slightest awareness that there is a common good at stake and that he has a duty to pursue it. And of course he has done nothing at all. Exxon, whose primary responsibility is to its stockholders, remains in charge of the cleanup.

Bush has had the nerve to compare himself, as an environmentalists, to Theodore Roosevelt. From Bull Moose to Bush Mousse: a sad decline.