Why You Should Care About Peter Diamond

If you're a liberal who follows politics closely but not that closely, then you probably know a lot about Elizabeth Warren but not much, if anything, about Peter Diamond. That's too bad. Like Warren, Diamond could end up with a pretty important position--one from which he could do a lot of good. But, like Warren, Diamond has provoked the ire of some conservatives who want to keep him from that post.

Diamond is one of President Obama's three nominees to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The Fed has seven governors total, so each one has considerable influence over Fed policy, which spans everything from financial regulation to the country's money supply. Particularly at a time when conservatives have effectively shut down attempts to stimulate growth through more spending, the Fed's ability to put more money into circulation is probably the most effective means available for strengthening the economy and making sure more people have jobs. Although pushing down short-term interest rates, the usual strategy for easing the money supply, won't work any more, the Fed has other options.

But so far the Fed hasn't acted. Although directed by law to promote both full employment and low inflation, it has focused more on the latter and seems reluctant to change its ways, even with inflation at historic lows.

If Obama's three nominees were on the board, the Fed might take a different approach.