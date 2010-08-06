Barely Friends, Few Benefits

Pakistan’s political and military elite have long considered Afghanistan a key part of the battlefield in their existential conflict with India. The Taliban, in their view, represented a bulwark against Indian encroachment in Afghanistan. And so ever since the Taliban were chased out of Kabul in October 2001, the ISI has been working to return its turbaned partners to power. Unless Islamabad’s anxieties about India were addressed, the idea that Pakistan might sincerely partner with the U.S. to defeat the Taliban was only a canard.

Long before Obama announced that the U.S. would begin withdrawing from Afghanistan in July 2011, the word among Pakistani politicians, security analysts, and opinion-makers was that the military and intelligence establishment was hedging its bets in preparation for an American departure. (In Pakistan, “hedging one’s bets” is a euphemism for backing the insurgency.) As the Wikileaks documents indicate, U.S. troops have been dealing with “PAK MIL/ISI [being] likely involved with the border crossings” of militants for years. To at least some in the American military, Pakistan’s duplicity was just another known condition on the battlefield.

There is, of course, the possibility that Pakistan did fully commit to supporting the United States against the Taliban earlier this year, and that the leaks document a policy that has since changed. Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, told the Times, “The documents circulated by WikiLeaks do not reflect the current on-ground realities” (a not-so-subtle admission that the revelations were accurate once.) It’s true that Pakistan’s national security calculus has undergone a strategic shift over the past 18 months, ever since the Pakistani Taliban began challenging the central government and targeting army and ISI installations. But Taliban operating out of Pakistan and “Pakistani Taliban” are not necessarily one and the same. What these leaked reports document is the ISI’s backing of the Afghan Taliban, their longtime allies. If this support continued between 2001 and 2009 (the most recent date cited in the leaks), why should we believe that it suddenly evaporated in the past year?

Yet while the Wikileaks revelations have confirmed long-held assumptions about Pakistan’s deception, they will likely have little impact on its relationship with the United States. The United States is heavily dependent upon Pakistan to provide access for NATO fuel and supply vehicles, as well as intelligence cooperation for the CIA’s drone program in the tribal areas. Islamabad also believes that it’s not in its national interest for Hamid Karzai—whose government maintains warm relations with India—to succeed. Meanwhile, the military and intelligence operatives on the ground identify more strongly with the Taliban’s core values than with ours. No amount of “stern messages” from senior Pentagon, CIA, and White House officials will alter these underlying dynamics. Islamabad knows how much the United States relies on Pakistan’s facade of collaboration, and therefore sees no incentive to cooperate fully.

Even if public and congressional pressure forces the White House to rethink its Afghanistan policy, Pakistan will still play a pivotal role. Adopting the so-called “Biden plan”—that is, focusing more narrowly on targeting al Qaeda rather than taming the wider Afghan insurgency—would entail a greater reliance on Special Forces and drone strikes. This strategy would require a similar level of assistance from Islamabad as the current counterinsurgency plan, which depends on Pakistan preventing fighters from crossing its borders into Afghanistan. Either way, we’ll be sprinting towards the football, hoping, despite all evidence to the contrary, that this time Lucy won’t cheat.