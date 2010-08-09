Libertarian Time Travel Could Have Saved Jimmy Carter

Last week I wrote about Jimmy Carter's deregulation of beer, which produced enormous benefits but only years after Carter had left the scene. Reason's Matt Welch replies:

The New Republic's Jonathan Chait, whose first sentence may just explain a lot, has discovered that Jimmy Carter deregulated beer production, adding: "It's worth noting that Carter got no political credit for this move."

His link is to a 2009 Reason article praising beer deregulation. Of course, that's my point: An article in a libertarian magazine appearing three decades after you lose your reelection bid is not the kind of political reward that elected officials really crave.