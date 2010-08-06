Citizens of the Week

Good Citizen of the Week: Mo Vaughn

Maurice "Mo" Vaughn had an illustrious career with the Boston Red Sox, winning an MVP title and thrilling a generation of Fenway faithful with laser shots out of the park. But he injured his knee when he tumbled down the dugout steps, while fielding a pop-up in foul territory. He was never the same and, after two lackluster seasons with the Mets, he retired.

Vaughn, who idolized Jackie Robinson and wore #42 to honor him, said he wanted to give back to society after retirement. Unlike most pro athletes, he meant it. In the last few years, he's become a major developer of affordable housing in New York, taking over some of the city's most distressed properties. A profile in the Times this week described his work:

In a city obsessed with the gilded cocoons of the rich, the company has forged a reputation for turning around properties once deemed untouchable in the caste system of New York real estate--like the Plaza, where drug dealers once openly sold their own brand of heroin, guarded by pit bulls whose food was laced with gunpowder.

Mr. Vaughn, both teddy-bearish and intimidating, is the leader of an unlikely triumvirate. His Omni partners are a Russian expatriate named Eugene Schneur, 38, his lawyer and friend since baseball days, and Robert Bennett, 46, who has years of experience financing low-income housing. The firm began buying in 2004, focusing on so-called acquisition rehabs — older properties in various stages of decrepitude, often with absentee landlords and teetering finances.

Since then, it has bought and rehabilitated 23 sites in New York, Massachusetts and Wyoming for a total of $503 million. Other deals worth $205 million for 1,000 units, most in the Bronx, are scheduled to close in September. ...

Other professional athletes have become developers in retirement--Tate George, a former guard for the Nets, has spearheaded projects including affordable housing in places like Newark and Bridgeport, N.J. But many more have gravitated toward flashier, more commercial ventures, like movie theaters and restaurants (Magic Johnson); grilling devices (George Foreman); barbeque sauce (William Perry, “the Refrigerator”); and bars or nightclubs (too many players to count).

Previous profiles in Crain's New York Business and the Boston Globe provide more details about Vaughn's career--or, more accurately, his second career. To be clear, Vaughn's is a for-profit company, one that uses government subsidies for financing. But that's the whole point of the government subsidies: To spur private development. And while I can't independently vouch for the virtues of Vaughn's work, the National Alliance To End Homeless can: Earlier this year, the group awarded Vaughn a lifetime achievement award.