The Mosque Is Not About The First Amendment

Mayor Bloomberg is accustomed to having his way, and maybe he will this time, too. After all, now that he has declared the opposition to building the Cordoba Initiative mosque at Ground Zero enemies of the First Amendment, he has raised the stakes so high that many perfectly tolerant and liberal people will simply shut up. How's that for the usage of freedom of speech!

I suppose there are some people who would want, by hook and by crook, to keep Muslims from worship anyplace in the United States. They are cranks on the order of the miserable folk who want to keep churches and synagogues and, for that matter, Mormon Tabernacles out of their towns or, at least, out of their neighborhoods. Sometimes they disguise their argument by saying that their streets can't bear the traffic. On a few occasions they may be correct. On most, the courts rule against them. We do not have a "freedom of religion" problem in the United States.

And we certainly don't have an issue of freedom of religion for Muslims in America. Most demographic scholars report that there are from two and a half million to three million Muslims in the country. President Obama says there are much more. The figures are uncertain because the census count is legally obliged to omit religious identification from its survey. I suspect that one of the statistical problems is that it's unclear how members of the Nation of Islam identify themselves. Who is a Black Muslim? How many Jews are there? Or Unitarians? There are no reliable or, more to the point, government sanctioned statistics

But there really are at least 100 mosques in New York City, perhaps more. None of them has been torched, which you cannot say for synagogues. How many other mosques are there in the country, I don't know. Still, no Muslim anywhere in America has problems finding a welcoming place of prayer or for eating hallal (the Muslim kosher) or for using his Blackberry to arrange an Islamic study group.