Iran Is Planning to Stone This Woman to Death. Can Anyone Save Her?

LONDON—Glimmers of hope, rumored concessions, and anticipated de-escalations of rhetoric are the almost daily fare of those of us who cover Iran and its tense relations with the West. But in the year since Iran's disputed election—and the brutal crackdown that has followed—those brief shining moments have almost always faded away. This has happened yet again in the case of Sakineh Mohammadi-Ashtiani, the Iranian woman sentenced to death by stoning for alleged adultery.

Her story captured attention earlier this summer when her son, risking his own safety, rallied the international media and human rights groups to highlight her case and, he hoped, save her life. One month ago, he seemed to have succeeded, when her sentence was apparently commuted in a statement issued by Tehran's London embassy, which said, ‘“According to information from the relevant judicial authorities in Iran, she will not be executed by stoning.” Her lawyer, Mohammed Mostafaei, was always skeptical. He told me by phone from Tehran that night that, “The statement is not from the judiciary and is ambiguous. I’m worried she could still be stoned at any minute, or executed in another way.” But many observers saw relief in sight.

Last week, hopes ratcheted up further, when Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva offered to give Sakineh asylum. "I want to make an appeal to my friend Ahmadinejad, the supreme leader of Iran and to the government of Iran,” da Silva said, “to allow Brazil to take in the woman.”

It was a daring and potentially powerful play: Lula seeking to avert an impending tragedy that has captivated the world by using his newfound influence, built on his recent success negotiating an alternate nuclear transfer deal to replace the one that collapsed with the U.S. and Europe. "I have to respect a country’s laws, but if my friendship and regard I have for the president of Iran and the Iranian people is worth something, if this woman is causing discomfort, we could take her in Brazil," he continued.