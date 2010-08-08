Unbreakable Promises

It’s just about a week since President Obama announced that he had met

his pledge to begin the American pullout from Iraq. It wasn’t exactly, as many commentators have observed, that he had announced his “mission accomplished!" But he did say that he would begin the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, and it has begun. God bless the Iraqis.

Well, God did not bless Iraq yesterday or today, as you can read in Anthony Shadid’s New York Times wrenching dispatch which tells you that no less than 43 people were killed and 185 wounded by a car bomb in Basra and at least eight people murdered and no less than 50 in another such attack in the same city. The Times reports a “hellish scene” in Basra and also fears that this kind of violence will reappear in Baghdad and Fallujah.

Forgive me. But it’s my view that Obama has rushed and muddled the outcome of the surge by proclaiming to everyone that “we’re getting out of there” even if we’re not.

One irony of the progress in Iraq is that it has had a more-or-less orderly and honest election but simply can’t get a government together.