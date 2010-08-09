On the Map: Who Hasn’t Passed a New Immigration Law?

According to the president, a state-by-state patchwork of immigration laws is “ unacceptable .” Yet states--not to mention cities, towns, and counties--across the country continue to propose, debate, and pass immigration-related legislation at a record pace. Arizona may be getting most of the attention now, but states and localities have been addressing the issue--from the standpoint of law enforcement, health, education, housing, and identification--for years.

The practice is so rampant there’s a whole new book just out on the subject (disclaimer: I co-authored one of the chapters). Its description: "Drawing on high profile case studies, the contributors seek to explain the explosion in state and local immigration policy activism, account for the policies that have been considered and passed, and explore the tensions that have emerged within communities and between different levels of government as a result."