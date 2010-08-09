Can You Measure The Stimulus?

In January of 2009, the Council of Economic Advisers released an economic projection predicting unemployment with or without the stimulus:

Of course, unemployment has risen even higher than the chart's worst case scenario. This fact has been cited by, well, pretty much every single Republican and/or member of the conservative movement as proof that the stimulus failed. What it actually shows is that the economy was in much worse shape than the government realized in January of 2009, though some economists predicted that the administration's forecast was too optimistic. See Paul Krugman the day the report came out:

the estimate of what would happen to the economy in the absence of a stimulus plan seems kind of optimistic. The chart above has unemployment ex-stimulus peaking at 9 percent in the first quarter of 2010 and coming down through the year; the CBO estimates an average unemployment rate of 9 percent for 2010, so the Obama people are more optimistic than the CBO, and a lot more optimistic than I am.

Anyway, former Bush economic adviser Larry Lindsey is at least honest enough to concede, backhandedly, that this prediction does not actually prove that the stimulus failed. Lindsey recognizes that the predictions against which the stimulus was measured were probably too sunny. So he proposes measuring it against alternative predictions: