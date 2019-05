National Review's Kevin Williamson scoffs at Robert Rubin's deficit-cutting credentials:

Who would you trust to get the budget balanced? Robert Rubin?

I’ll bet on Rick Rubin first.

Huh. There are a lot of valid criticisms of Rubin, ranging from his business dealings to his solicitude for the financial elite vis a vis the country as a whole. But suggesting that his preferred policy mix is incapable of producing a balanced budget seems like an odd line of attack: