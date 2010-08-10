Flight Attendant: Sit the F**k Down

At this point--again, going strictly by the press accounts--the flight attendant snapped. He made an announcement cursing out the passengers in general, grabbed a beer from the galley, and pulled the emergency chute. One passenger heard him say "there goes 28 years" as he tossed his luggage onto the slide and then followed in short order.

Police later went to his home and arrested him, on "felony charges of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment," according to the New York Times. A company official suggests the attendant was having a "bad day"--which would seem to be the case, one way or another.

I know nothing about this case except what I've read, so it's not for me to say who acted appropriately and who didn't. But while it's the flight attendant's behavior that will start water cooler talk this morning, it's the alleged behavior of the passenger that got me thinking, because it's typical of what I've seen many times.

Just last week, I was on a Delta flight from Boston to Detroit that sat at the departure gate for two hours. Violent thunderstorms were moving through New England and over Logan Airport. Lightning struck just a few feet away from the plane at one point, so close that the plane actually shook from the boom of the thunder.

The crew was sensational. The pilot himself came out to chat with the passengers, updating us on the storm's progress and explaining where we would be in the takeoff queue once it cleared. But, over and over again, I heard passengers grousing about airline and the likelihood they'd miss connections--like there was anything Delta could do about the weather.