Look Out Grandma--Here Come the Death Panels

But for as long as I can remember, Republicans have also called for spending less on Medicare. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich did it in the 1990s. Representative Paul Ryan does it now. The difference is that these Republican Medicare cuts (and others like them) have been larger and more crude. Both Gingrich and Ryan have sought, among other things, to turn Medicare into something like a voucher program that would not guarantee a level of benefits.

The Democratic reductions in the Affordable Care Act, by contrast, are part of a package that seeks to spend money more carefully--by fostering the use of medical homes, for example, or reducing payments to hospitals with high infection rates. Studies have shown that physicians frequently threaten to see Medicare patients as fees go down, but rarely do; the reduction in money to Medicare Advantage payments reflect the fact that, according to multiple independent authorities, the program has become a form of corporate welfare for insurers.

The Democrats were also careful to improve coverage in certain places, even as they reduce spending overall. The guarantee of free preventative care is one example of that. As the Post article notes, seniors who get free preventative care are more likely to get the checkups and tests they need, while developing better relationships with providers and developing more consistent patterns of care. Whether or not this turns out to save money, as some experts predict, it should make seniors healthier. And, through it all, the Democrats keep the promise of a basic level of benefits for all seniors.

If you think we must slow down the growth in Medicare spending--and I'm aware of no serious politician, in either party, who thinks otherwise--this strategy strikes me as a pretty sensible one. And while the calibrations of Medicare may not always work out precisely as planned, overall they seem preferable to the bigger, cruder cuts Republicans have in mind.

Update: I added links and clarified that Democrats, unlike Republicans, maintain the commitment to basic Medicare benefits.