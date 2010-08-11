Summer Reading

It’s my son’s first season with books. I’m thrilled—and a little scared.

This summer my son learned to read. Like all the childhood milestones, it seemed to happen all at once. One day he was wobbling on his seat, teetering back and forth, liable to fall on his face at any moment; the next he could sit up. One day he could cruise around the room only by holding onto the furniture; the next he was taking a single independent step, and then another, and then another. And even though it happened at the end of a year of school in which my son, like the majority of other American kindergarteners, was engaged for hours each day in explicit reading instruction, when the milestone finally arrived it felt more like the sudden flick of a switch than the end of an arduous process. One day he was protesting when I asked him to “help” me read some simple text, the effort visible in his face. And the next—or so it seemed—he was curled up on the couch with a library book, murmuring the words to himself, so deep in concentration that it required several shoutings of his name before he would bestir himself to come to dinner.

What happened wasn’t just the acquisition of a skill (although a phrase like that badly simplifies the complicated brain development necessary for a person to read). More than learning to read, my son had become a reader: discovering the old favorites (Tintin in Tibet, or The Trumpet of the Swan) that I had left on his shelves for the day when he would be ready for them, asking the librarian for the Star Wars books he desired, even trying to read and walk down the street at the same time. (After a few fruitless attempts to break him of this habit, I gave up and let him crash into a pole.) I was thrilled, of course; truth be told, I had expected this day to come a bit sooner, and I had been looking forward to a time when my son—always, shall we say, a somewhat high-maintenance child—might have access to a bottomless source of entertainment that was not dependent on my own finite attentions. Of course, more than simply getting him out of my hair (really!), I wanted him to learn the pleasures of reading, an activity that has brought me more, and more reliable, joy than any other. As a character in a novel by Imre Kertész says, in one of my favorite lines about reading, it is “a narcotic which pleasantly blurs the merciless outlines of the life that holds sway over us.”

Reading, it seems to me, ought to be considered a developmental step on a par with walking or talking, the milestones usually thought of as the most significant. Like them, it offers a new kind of independence. The child who takes a first step no longer has to rely on others to carry him wherever he wants to go: independent motion allows him to uniquely assert his own will. The child who can speak can convey her needs directly and coherently, without relying on an adult to decipher her gestures and cries. And the child who can read is able to remove the filter that exists between himself and the outside world, and engage with that world directly, without having to ask another person to interpret its mysterious signs and symbols. Now he can see when the right subway stop arrives, or read the flavors of ice cream, or decipher the instructions to a toy.

The disadvantages of this new development were obvious immediately. First, my son was no longer susceptible to the kinds of white lies that parents tend to resort to as shorthand when they don’t have the energy to explain their reasons: No, they don’t have the kind of ice cream you want a half hour before dinner; the egregious movie you have become inexplicably obsessed with isn’t playing anywhere around here. Nor can I shield him from language that I don’t want him to use or concepts that I think are too adult for him: instead, when confronted with a poster for the movie Dinner for Schmucks, I find myself having to explain what a schmuck is, and why it’s not a nice word to use about someone, and then (naturally) why one would want to have a dinner party for them.