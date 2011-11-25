THE HISTORY OF our Revolution will be one continued lie from one end to the other,” wrote John Adams to his friend, Dr. Benjamin Rush, in 1790. “The essence of the whole will be that Dr. Franklin’s electrical rod smote the earth and out sprung General Washington. That Franklin electrized him with his rod—and henceforth these two conducted all the policy, negotiation, legislation and war.” That can hardly count as Adams’s considered judgment on the Revolution’s history: he wrote those words in a personal letter and at a moment when he feared being relegated to the bottom drawer of history. Yet his lament foreshadowed the view, embraced by professional historians in the 1970s, that too much of the Revolution’s history until then had been told exclusively as the story of a few great men.

Jack Rakove’s book is unabashedly a collective biography of revolutionary leaders, a bit in the mold of Richard Hofstadter’s classic, The American Political Tradition and the Men Who Made It. The early chapters focus on the cousins Adams (Samuel and John), on John Dickinson, and on George Washington. The final chapters cover the trio of key party leaders in the early Republic: Jefferson, Madison, and Hamilton. Between them, we are introduced to figures who are no longer household names, including George Mason, Henry and Jack Laurens, and Arthur Lee. Rakove works these familiar individual lives and stories together into a seamless and authoritative narrative of the Revolution, which shows against all the odds that there is something new still to be said about even these deadest and whitest of dead white men.

The story of the first part of Revolutionaries is one whose basic elements we all learned by rote in elementary school: British taxation and American resistance, “no taxation without representation,” and the Boston Tea Party. We are, if anything, too comfortable with this period, or at least with how we know it: the characters and the events have the well-worn quality that comes from being handled too much, too often, with the loving tenderness particular to national myths. Advertising does its part to reinforce the familiar feel of this era. Benjamin Franklin with his half-glasses sells us plumbing and tax advice. Proud Sam Adams hawks beer. A stern, bewigged George Washington impersonator stars in an Alabama House candidate’s political ad. (Nor is this new: Franklin famously wrote in 1779 that the proliferation of his image in France, on everything from fans to snuffboxes, had made his “Face…now almost as well known as that of the Moon.”)

Rakove uses rich descriptions of the Founders’ daily lives to quicken the plaster-cast heroes. While the First Continental Congress (meeting in Philadelphia in the fall of 1774) was debating how to respond to harsh British sanctions against the city of Boston, delegate George Washington was off on a shopping spree. Among other things, he bought “a bell, Irish linen, snuff…ribbed hose, a sword chain, four nutcrackers” and “six knives for gutting mackerel.” Rakove also ferrets out the passion for food that comes as such a surprise in the makeup of no-nonsense, workaholic John Adams. And this predilection, so ordinary in itself, also serves to remind us of the temporal distance that exists between the Founders and us. How many statesmen today start their day, as Adams did, with a tankard of hard cider, or extol the virtues of bread baked aboard ship?