Life In Ohio: Bikini Strippers Protest Church

Max Fisher asks how I could have missed this story:

WARSAW, OHIO: The owner of an Ohio strip club and a few of his dancers have been protesting the services at a church that has kept heat on the club.

Women in bikinis sat in camp chairs Sunday outside the New Beginnings Ministries church in Warsaw, about 60 miles northeast of Columbus.

Owner Tommy George of the Foxhole club in nearby Newcastle says he and his employees decided to start coming to the church because they were fed up. George says for four years church Pastor Bill Dunfee and his congregation have bothered the club's weekend patrons armed with bullhorns, signs, and video cameras for posting customers' license plate numbers online.