Zombies! Run For Your Lives!

The Weekly Standard has a cover package about how President Obama drove the economy in the ditch. One of the stories, which I discussed yesterday, is premised entirely on ignoring economic forecasts from early 2009. The other article is Matthew Continetti's article, "The Zombie Economy," which is a kind of neoclassical argument that the economy needs to be totally purged, but Obama is intervening to support politically-connected business that ought to be allowed to die. "The zombie economy," he writes, "is filled with unproductive entities that exist only through government life support."

Few people would dispute that it is at least theoretically dangerous for the government to enmesh itself so deeply in private industry that it is picking winners and losers on the basis of private connections. But what is Continetti's evidence that this libertarian horror story is already happening? Well, he spends a great deal of time lambasting the auto industry. It's true that GM and Chrysler received a federal bailout, though he does not mention that George W. Bush initiated the auto bailout, nor that Chrisler received a bailout in 1979. Continetti concedes that the auto industry has recovered, though he implausibly attributes this recovery to the electric car tax credit, and also fails to acknowledge that creating a market for electric cars serves some interest other than saving jobs.

But let's put that aside. What other businesses out there are staggering along due to massive government intervention? We've been promised a story about an economy "filled" with them. It turns out the only other examples of massive government intervention in the economy are... state and local governments, and the continued existence of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. (Continetti acknowledges that Obama has promised to reform Fannie and Freddie, but dismisses this promise on the grounds that he has scheduled the reform for 2010 and thus it won't happen.)

So the rest of the "zombie economy" turns out to consist of the fact that state and local governments are not slashing spending and raising taxes as deeply as Continetti thinks they should: