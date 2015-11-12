President Clinton isn't the only drag on Democrats in the midterm election on November 8. There's something worse: partisan realignment. The same trends that have given Republicans an advantage in electing presidents for more than two decades--an advantage George Bush frittered away in 1992--are now at work in races for the House of Representatives. What gop pollster Richard Wirthlin once called a "rolling realignment" is rolling again. And this, rather than dislike of Clinton, is the reason Republicans have a shot at capturing the House (forty seats needed) for the first time in forty years and at making House gop leader Newt Gingrich the second most powerful politician in Washington (behind the president but ahead of Senate gop leader Bob Dole).

For sure Clinton is no boon to Democrats. The rule of thumb is that when a president sneezes, his party catches a cold. But that would account for a loss of fifteen to twenty House seats at most, slightly more than the recent average loss (twelve) for a party in the first midterm after it takes the White House. But Democratic damage may be double the norm because the structure of House elections, which currently helps the Democrats, is crumbling. Under a string of Republican presidents, clever use of incumbency kept Democrats in office in conservative, gop-leaning districts, particularly in the South. Now, instead of a Republican to play off, Democrats are automatically linked to an unpopular Democratic president. Add to that the anti-Washington political environment, and incumbency is no longer an enormous asset. The result: roughly eighty of the 257 Democratic House seats are vulnerable, twice the normal number. Faced with a nasty re-election fight, many Democrats, again especially in the South, have retired, making their seats all the more vulnerable.

There's still more bad news for Democrats. The on-again, off-again drift in voter sentiment from Democrat to Republican has accelerated since Clinton took office. In Wirthlin's national poll in early September, 39 percent of voters identified with the gop, 38 percent with the Democratic party. That's a big shift from the months after Clinton's election in 1992, when Democrats held an eight- to twelve-point edge. Republicans, who trailed by twenty-three points before Ronald Reagan's election in 1980, almost achieved parity in the mid-1980s. Then the gap in party i.d. widened during Bush's presidency. Another critical measure is which party's congressional candidate the public intends to vote for. In recent years, generic Democratic candidates have held a six- to eight-point advantage. But in Wirthlin's new survey, voters favored generic gop candidates by 42 percent to 38 percent. "I don't remember that measure ever favoring Republicans," says Wirthlin.

Until this fall, Democrats thought they had short-circuited the gop realignment that began in 1968, and even generated a Democratic tide with Clinton's election. The Republican era, the theory went, produced gop presidents, plus a Republican Senate from 1980 to 1986. But the realignment, in Kevin Phillips' phrase, was "split-level," never reaching the House, governorships or state legislatures. And the Republican wave crested with Reagan and crashed with Bush. By attracting followers of Ross Perot and capitalizing on a new mood in favor of activist government, Clinton could forge a majority coalition. It hasn't worked out that way, though. The president has failed at wooing Perotists, and Perot himself has become an annoying critic.