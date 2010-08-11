The Census as Civic Enterprise

Yesterday morning, Commerce Secretary Gary Locke and Census Bureau Director Bob Groves stepped up to press conference mikes to announce that the Census Bureau is giving back $1.6 billion of its $7.6 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2010. Half of this 22 percent savings comes from unused contingency funds, set aside in case of natural disaster or operational breakdown. The other half is due to a higher-than-anticipated rate of households participating in the census and a census workforce that was more efficient than expected.

Given the large budget deficit, a ten-figure give-back certainly is welcome. Even more striking, though, is the civic intent reflected in these savings. In this time of constant partisan warfare, millions of households and hundreds of thousands of census workers believed in the value of the census and so took steps--whether filling out the form or knocking on doors--to add their small contribution to a federally-sponsored collective effort far larger than themselves, for the good of the nation, their states, and their communities.

This country’s ability to function would be severely hampered without an accurate decennial census. Our democracy relies on it to apportion the House of Representatives and redraw legislative districts. Our governments need it to figure out where to put roads, schools, health centers, and police and how to distribute hundreds of billion dollars a year in federal and state assistance. Our businesses depend on census-related numbers to determine where to operate, what goods and services to offer, and how much to spend on jobs and equipment.

The household participation rate in the mail-back part of the census was 72 percent, well higher than expected. At some level, and despite the noise in the media about government intrusiveness, people understood the value of filling out the form. Perhaps they wanted to bring federal dollars to their communities (as described in Brookings’ Counting for Dollars) and be sure they were represented in Congress. Perhaps they embraced the opportunity as an anonymous way to create nationwide community in these stress-filled times. Perhaps they felt like they were touching history, taking part in an exercise that can be traced back to the first years of the nation.