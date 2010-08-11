Bush vs. The Neocons

It's been an article of faith for several years now that the neoconservatives controlled George W. Bush. I've always considered that notion pretty exaggerated, and this bit from Jeffrey Goldberg's new Atlantic piece is pretty amusing:

Bush would sometimes mock those aides and commentators who advocated an attack on Iran, even referring to the conservative columnists Charles Krauthammer and William Kristol as “the bomber boys,” according to two people I spoke with who overheard this.

I'm starting to think I was too hard on the guy.