Today In Workplace Revenge News

Last night in &c I linked to a story about a woman who quit her job by emailing to her office a series of photos of herself holding up white board messages. I wrote, "I really wish I could buy stock in this (currently unemployed) woman’s career." The story turns out to be a hoax. Although I can't prove this and nobody will believe me, I actually thought there was a very strong chance the whole thing was a hoax, which only made me more certain the woman was bound for fame and fortune. (I assumed that if it was fake she devised the whole incident herself, which turns out not to be the case.)
Meanwhile, in what I hope is legitimate take-this-job-and-shove-it news, here's an 1865 letter from a freed slave, responding to his former owner's offer to return to the plantation and work:
I got your letter, and was glad to find that you had not forgotten Jourdon, and that you wanted me to come back and live with you again, promising to do better for me than any body else can. I have often felt uneasy about you. I thought the Yankees would have hung you before this, for harboring Rebs they found at your house. I suppose they never heard about your going to Colonel Martin's to kill the Union soldier that was left by his company in their stable.
As to my freedom, which you say I can have, there is nothing to be gained on that score, as I got my free papers in 1864 from the Provost Marshall-General of the Department of Nashville. Mandy says she would be afraid to go back without some proof that you were disposed to treat us justly and kindly; and we have concluded to test your sincerity by asking you to send us our wages for the time we served you. This will make us forget and forgive old scores, and rely on your justice and friendship in the future. I served you faithfully for 32 years, and Mandy 20 years. At 25 dollars a month for me, and 2 dollars a week for Mandy, our earnings would amount to $11,608. Please send the money by Adam's Express, in care of V. Winters Esq., Dayton, Ohio.
Say howdy to George Carter, and thank him for taking the pistol from you when your were shooting at me.