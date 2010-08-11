Today In Workplace Revenge News

Last night in &c I linked to a story about a woman who quit her job by emailing to her office a series of photos of herself holding up white board messages. I wrote, "I really wish I could buy stock in this (currently unemployed) woman’s career." The story turns out to be a hoax. Although I can't prove this and nobody will believe me, I actually thought there was a very strong chance the whole thing was a hoax, which only made me more certain the woman was bound for fame and fortune. (I assumed that if it was fake she devised the whole incident herself, which turns out not to be the case.)

Meanwhile, in what I hope is legitimate take-this-job-and-shove-it news, here's an 1865 letter from a freed slave, responding to his former owner's offer to return to the plantation and work: