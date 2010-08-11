Would You Take the New Alzheimer's Test?

Editor’s Note: We may have a new, extremely reliable test for Alzheimer’s disease. On Tuesday, a study published in the Annals of Neurology suggested that a spinal tap can detect, with nearly perfect accuracy, development of Alzheimer’s years before the symptoms start to appear. But since there’s no cure for Alzheimer's, what should Americans, as a society and individuals, do with this test? Who should get it? And when? We put those questions to Jonathan D. Moreno, a highly respected bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania and author, most recently, of Progress in Bioethics. Here’s what he told us.

The news that an international team has found a biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease in spinal fluid has surely caused much soul-searching since it was reported two days ago. Perhaps most striking was the observation that, in the dispassionate language of medical science, “The unexpected presence of the AD signature in more than one-third of cognitively normal subjects suggests that Alzheimer's pathology is active and detectable earlier than has heretofore been envisioned.” This finding suggests that many people who are destined for the disease can be diagnosed some time before they develop any obvious symptoms.

This development is a sign of how elegant the power of detection in modern medicine has become. But it’s also a remdiner of how clumsy the power of treatment remains. We’ve seen that with genetics: For all of the talk about genetically engineering super-babies, by splicing and dicing chromosomes, it looks like information from embryonic DNA will mostly be used (for better or worse, depending on your perspective) when couples fearing genetic disease want to select healthier embryos to implant.

With Alzheimer’s, right now, the power to detect has fewer consequences for medical intervention, since the disease remains such a grim diagnosis. Some will question when to offer the test--or even whether to offer it at all. But, sometimes, knowledge really is power. And while some people might use the knowledge to contemplate assisted suicide, years in the future, most would probably use the test simply because they feel the need to have some control--the chance to plan sensibly for the time they have, the opportunity to put their affairs in order, to re-focus their lives on what is really important to them.