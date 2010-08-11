Too Little Too Late?

In November 2009 we and the National League of Cities (and many others) warned that steep state and local public sector cuts loomed on the horizon, and that these cuts could undermine any nascent economic recovery just as the federal government’s unprecedented stimulus spending wound down.

Well, from the looks of July’s disheartening jobs report, this prognosis is now the new reality.

The economy shed 131,000 jobs on net in July, as a modest private sector gain of 71,000 jobs was dwarfed by a public sector loss of 202,000 jobs thanks to the expiration of 143,000 temporary census positions and the shedding of 48,000 state and local government workers. And let’s not forget that the official employment numbers exclude the 181,000 disgruntled job seekers who left the labor force altogether last month.

In view of that, it was welcome if belated good news last week that the Senate finally bestirred itself to pass a $26.1 billion state aid package to stem the coming tide of teacher, police, and firefighter layoffs. That meant that the House could at last seal the deal yesterday by passing the bill in a characteristically partisan 247-161 vote and pass it on to President Obama for his signature.