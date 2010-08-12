Obama’s second most important reform.

Liberal anger with the Obama administration generally takes the form of disappointment that his agenda hasn’t gone far enough. The exception is the teachers’ unions and their allies, who are furious precisely because Obama has gone too far. The president of the National Education Association laments “the most antieducator, anti-union, anti-student environment” he has ever seen. Two weeks ago, a consortium of civil rights groups, including the NAACP and the Rainbow push Coalition, labeled Obama’s education agenda discriminatory, arguing that “communities of color have been testing grounds for unproven methods of educational change.” An editorial in The Nation attacked Obama’s “disturbing continuity” with the Bush administration. Diane Ravitch, a recent and fervent convert to the cause, has undertaken a revival-like speaking tour before teacher-dominated audiences, accusing Obama of “promot[ing] privatization” and “dismantling the teaching profession.”

The terms of the debate seem calculated to make liberal knees jerk. On one side: civil rights groups, traditional government programs, and teachers. (Yay!) On the other side: the market, competition, and even George W. Bush. (Booo!) What reasons could progressives possibly have to side with all those nasty things against that which they hold so dear? Actually, there are plenty.

Obama has called education reform “the single most important thing we’ve done.” That may not be true—the health care overhaul is—but education reform actually has a lot in common with health care reform. In both cases, the country is saddled with a system shaped by the interests of providers, with little effort to match inputs with outputs. By international standards, the American system is increasingly expensive and decreasingly effective. And, for a significant minority of the population, the results are utterly disastrous.

Much like in health care, the education landscape features small pockets of innovation in a sea of inertia. And, as with health care reform, Obama’s education goal is to rationalize the system by correcting the incentive structure. The biggest step in this direction is a $4 billion pot of federal grants, called "Race to the Top," being doled out to states that overhaul their education systems.