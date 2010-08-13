The Primal Place

“And yet they want to keep on being rabbits,” Marie said. “Can you understand that?”

“It’s their religion,” Wim explained.

It was not until he published The Death of the Adversary, twelve years later, that Keilson turned to these questions from his own, Jewish perspective. The back cover of the new edition of the novel says that it was written “while Hans Keilson was in hiding during World War II”—one imagines Nico secretly writing the testament that would explain himself to Wim and Marie. This makes it a much more interesting and ambitious book than Comedy in a Minor Key, and also, at times, a more troubling one. Even if Keilson did not actually write the whole novel while in hiding—I note that his German Wikipedia page says that only the first fifty pages were written during the war—it has the strengths and the flaws of a book written in the thick of an experience, which the author has not yet mastered or fully understood.

In this instance, the immediate, undigested experience is that of a German Jew confronted by the unstoppable rise of Adolf Hitler. Hitler is the “adversary” of the title, and the novel charts the anonymous narrator’s relationship with him, from his childhood until the last days of World War Two. “Relationship,” of course, is a strange word in this context. Ordinarily you can only have a relationship with someone you know personally, and who knows you in return. The interesting premise of Keilson’s novel is that persecutor and victim also have a relationship, and a peculiarly intimate one—so much so that the narrator’s feelings about Hitler come to dominate his entire life. “I wish that he who throughout his life knew that he was my enemy, as I was his, should carry into his hour of death the knowledge that my thought of his death will be worthy of our enmity,” Keilson’s narrator says early on. “I will not relinquish one inch of this enmity. It remains our imperishable possession, even in his last hour on earth. So much do I owe to this enmity which filled our life, even at the hour of death.”

This gives a good sense of the formality, tending toward pomposity, of the novel’s style. The clipped, efficient narration of Comedy in a Minor Key gives way in The Death of the Adversary to a dark and grandiose rhetoric of fate (“There are encounters which fate sets down, as though in invisible writing, a long time before they occur”). This effect is compounded by Keilson’s decision not only to withhold the name of the first-person narrator, but also to refer to Hitler himself only as “he,” or at most with a pseudonymous initial, “B.” Even the words “Germany” and “Jew” are kept entirely out of the text. The effect of all this anonymity is not to conceal the facts of the story but to estrange them, and so to lend them new force.

Consider the moment when the narrator, while he is still a child, first hears the name of his adversary. He has overheard his father and mother talking about B. and has been disturbed to hear his father say, “If B. should ever come to power, may God have mercy on us.” (Keilson never provides a concrete timeline, but if the narrator, like the author, is supposed to have been born about 1909, then the date of this conversation would be the early 1920s—say, 1923, the year of the Beer Hall Putsch, Hitler’s first attempt to seize power.) After brooding for a while, the boy asks his father what he meant.

“B. is our enemy,” he said and looked at me thoughtfully.

“Our enemy?” I said incredulously….

“Yes, yours and mine, and that of many others as well.” He laughed loudly and I thought he was laughing at me. The corners of his mouth were pulled down. He seemed to be looking at me with contempt….

“My enemy too?” I asked. “I don’t even know him. Does he know me?”

“Certainly he’s your enemy too. I’m afraid we shall get to know him.”

“But why?” I continued my questions. “What harm did we do him?”

“We are…” my father replied.

Silence.

That silence quite obviously occupies the place where the word “Jews” should be, and the narrator’s refusal to use it comes to seem like an important symptom. For even as he suffers from anti-Semitism—he is ostracized by other boys and has his heart broken when he learns that his best friend has become an admirer of Hitler—he holds himself aloof from Jews and keeps an ironic distance from his own Jewishness. (In this respect he is rather reminiscent of Victor Klemperer in his diaries.) In several scenes, Keilson shows Jewish acquaintances trying to challenge this isolation, suggesting that it is just an expression of the narrator’s fear and moral pride: “What you’re after is something impossible: you are trying to plaster up the crack that runs through this world, so that it becomes invisible; then, perhaps, you’ll think that it doesn’t exist anymore.”

But Keilson also shows us the narrator’s thinking from the inside. First he wonders if there may be some justification for Hitler’s anti-Semitism (“what a friend often doesn’t tell you…that is something you frequently only learn through your enemy,” his Nazi friend muses), then he wonders if it may just be a misunderstanding. In one painfully exposed passage, the narrator fantasizes about meeting Hitler and convincing him that the Jews are not so bad after all. Eventually, these delusions are savagely stripped away. In a stunning set piece, the narrator listens as a group of Nazi thugs, unaware that he is Jewish, confide their experiences desecrating a Jewish cemetery. Yet even then he seems to want to lose himself in a vaguely mystical rhetoric of sacred enmity: “But there, where you are struggling with yourself, in that primal place, I want to take hold of you and be held by you.”

Keilson effectively communicates the moral disorientation that a Jew might experience in a society suddenly gone sick with Jew-hatred, just as he gives a terrifying sense of the way that, in a dictatorship, the name and face of the dictator become insidiously inescapable. Still, the basic premise of the book—that there was something profound and fateful about Hitler’s attempt to destroy the Jews, that it was more than just the sadistic campaign of a monstrously capricious hatred, that it may constitute an “experience” and a “relationship” for the Jew to learn from—is finally unacceptable and more than a little repellent. Oddly, Keilson himself seems to come to the same conclusion. After spending the whole novel immersed in his narrator’s uncertainties, he tacks on an epilogue in which we learn that the narrator ended up dying in a gun battle with Nazi police: “He drew his revolver and fired as he was falling.” It is as though, in the end, Keilson wanted to keep faith with the man of action and resistance that he actually was. This is just one of the many discordant elements that make The Death of the Adversary hard to like but fascinating to read. It would be impertinent to condescend to the confusions that it records.