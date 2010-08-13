If Only Nathaniel Branden Had A GPS

Say what you will about Ayn Rand -- I am not a huge fan -- but she has some very devoted followers:

One man drove 12,238 miles and across 30 states in the U.S. to scrawl a message that could only be viewed using Google Earth . His big shoutout: "Read Ayn Rand ."

Nick Newcomen did a road trip over 30 days that covered stretches from the Pacific to the Atlantic Ocean. First, he identified on a map the route he would need to drive to spell out the message. He put a GPS device in his car to trace the route he would follow. Then, he hit the road.

"The main reason I did it is because I am an Ayn Rand fan," he says.

Really -- you did it because you're an Ayn Rand fan? I never would have guessed.

Best comment: Quick, Canada! Write "dont'!"