Remembering Alienation

Nisbet, moreover, had an idea. While not especially original—his debt to Tocqueville is enormous—his idea nonetheless needed a contemporary re-statement. The state grows, he argued, to fill in the vacuum left by the decline of intermediate institutions. Cut adrift from ties of time and place, people still hunger for meaning and a sense of direction. The modern state offers them both. One must criticize the all-centralizing state, but one must also recognize its appeal; even totalitarian states were loved by those who supported them. It is wrong, then, to view the expansion of the state as a conspiracy imposed as an alien force on people against their will. To live together, people require authority and governance. But the state is ultimately about neither. It is a mechanism of power, serving its own aggrandizement because other potential sources of authority and governance have withered away. It is because the modern state rules that we are no longer governed.

Nisbet can be understood as a conservative communitarian. Although he was more concerned with oppressive state power than he was with corporate dominance of society, he recognized that bigness in any form was alien to his vision of a good society. “Not all the asserted advantages of mass production and corporate bigness,” he wrote, “will save capitalism if its purposes become impersonal and remote, separated from the symbols and relationships that have meaning in human lives.” One can only imagine Nisbet’s reaction to corporations that treat human communities as ruthlessly as the natural environment. I cannot see this man as an apologist for BP or as a fan of globalization.

Re-read many years later—I first came across Nisbet while in college in the early 1960s—The Quest for Community has serious flaws. Like others of his era, Nisbet treated the theme of alienation as self-evidently one of the truest and most significant ideas of the modern era. Now, I think it fair to say, alienation, like the theory of mass society with which it was associated, proved to be too broad and imprecise a concept to do any serious work of social analysis. More a historian of ideas than a social scientist, moreover, Nisbet wrote about such thinkers as Rousseau and Hobbes as if their theories about how society ought to work were factual descriptions of how it actually did work. For Nisbet, totalitarianism was nothing less than a metaphor for the modern condition; but in reality, as we are lucky enough to know now, totalitarian states were more decayed and more vulnerable than almost any writer of the 1950s recognized. The Quest for Community is too much the product of its time to be a timeless classic. It is filled with references to thinkers whose ideas seemed so important then—Susanne Langer, Harry Stack Sullivan, Franz Oppenheimer—but who are, for better or worse, rarely assigned a seminal place now.

So rereading Nisbet is certainly rewarding, especially in contrast to his more ideological and unpleasant contemporary Russell Kirk—but I must report also he, too, fails the great test that any serious conservative ought to pass. Let us concede, for purposes of discussion, that traditional ways of life have a certain organic integrity that powerful states level and destroy. Anyone holding such beliefs, I would think, is under an obligation at least to discuss both the most traditional way of life the United States ever produced and the most intrusive reliance on state power it ever considered. I refer, of course, to slavery and the massive assembly of arms, deployment of troops, and restrictions on personal freedom—otherwise known as the Civil War—required to end it. Perhaps Nisbet believes that slavery was not really traditional and that the Union Army was a necessary evil. But one will never know, because in The Quest for Community he never brings up the subject.

Slavery, for Nisbet, is a metaphor for what modernity does to all of us, not a description of a mode of production that, however much defended as honorable by its Southern apologists, was as evil as can be imagined. There are conservatives who make these questions central to their analysis; the Straussian political philosopher Harry Jaffa is one. But I continue to be surprised by how many look away from a question that might force them to complicate their assertions. There is no better example for the case that state power is necessary to insure individual freedom—an argument that Nisbet resolutely rejects—than the Fourteenth Amendment.