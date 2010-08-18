Dangling Man

If ever a writer fully embraced Baudelaire’s ideal of flaneurie, it is Per Petterson. His characters perch on windy beaches, lean out over the rails of ferries, idly ride subway cars, lie in the bottom of docked rowboats. They ponder relationships, politics, graffiti, lost lovers, the subway system, and so on. They are characters with nothing but time, men and women out of time, wanderers of the landscapes of their minds. Arvid Jansen, the protagonist of Petterson’s new novel, meanders over nearly every inch of Oslo and, for a good portion of the novel, into Jutland, at the northernmost tip of Denmark. As he wanders his musings skip haphazardly though time—Arvid’s memory is the only moving limb of an otherwise paralyzed psyche.

Arvid Jansen is a man stuck firmly in middle-age malaise. He is enduring a divorce from his longtime love and the mother of his two children. His parents and siblings are figures perched far away on the horizon. His job (whatever it may be) is so unmotivating that it warrants barely a mention. What’s worse, his mother is dying from stomach cancer. Oh, and he is a member of the Communist Party, and the Berlin Wall is coming down. Over the course of a few autumn days in 1989, Arvid struggles to negotiate the widening gap between his past and his present. He reflects back on scenes from his childhood and young adulthood, always circling around what he knows to be true, but never directly approaching the thing.

Petterson does solitude well. In his last (highly celebrated) novel, Out Stealing Horses, Trond Sander, a retiree whose wife has recently died, purchases a secluded country home and retires there to reflect on his life. Trond spends his days puttering around his cabin, placidly resting, waiting for the past to confront him. But I Curse the River of Time is a return to the more urban and active narrative style that earned Petterson renown in his home country. Unlike Trond Sander, Arvid Jansen is no Thoreauvian hero. And despite the numerous similarities in themes—the slippery nature of time, the conflict between childhood and adulthood, familial relationships gone awry— Petterson’s treatment of his protagonist is vastly dissimilar. Arvid is not a man who must reconcile himself with his past, he is one who must grow up and give up his role as the perennial child.

For Arvid Jansen the stakes are high. Just like the crumbling Wall, his life is tumbling around him. But despite his introspection and his empathy-inducing life situation, Arvid is simply unlikable. His solipsism is revolting—especially in the face of his mother’s seemingly fatal illness. Arvid clings desperately to the fantasy of communism. His alleged idealism rages into an almost incomprehensible stubbornness, a fierce attachment to a set of values that prove poisonous. He is unwilling to relinquish his belief in his bankrupt ideology and face the humiliation of a failed experiment, but he is also unable to maintain a firm commitment to a system so obviously in disarray. The psychological complexities of a man in such a position are not hard to understand, but here they grow a little tedious. Finally Arvid seems to be only dangling. “Stop walking and wandering!” we want to yell. “Stop and fix things now!”